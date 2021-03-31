Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Axonics Modulation Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $172,366.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380 in the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

