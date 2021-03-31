Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 763,379 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBD opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

