Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of O-I Glass as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 66,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in O-I Glass by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

