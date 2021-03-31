Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 28,121 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.35% of The L.S. Starrett worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

