Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 36,700 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Ryerson worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ryerson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ryerson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ryerson by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $631.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

