Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 561,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLP opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

