Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 159,566 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159,566 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Astronics worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Astronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 67,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 98,608 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Astronics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 146,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

ATRO opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

