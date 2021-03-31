Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 439.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

STXB opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

