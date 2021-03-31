Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,947 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.01% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.