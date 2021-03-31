Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 76,890 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 76,890 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.