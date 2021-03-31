Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 83,816 Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of OncoSec Medical worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONCS shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.64. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

