Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 93,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,605 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000.

EWT opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

