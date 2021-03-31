Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Cooper-Standard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,094,000 after buying an additional 86,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 108.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.21. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

