Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,717 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Upland Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Upland Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Upland Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares in the company, valued at $75,745,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.