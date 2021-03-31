Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,105 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of State Auto Financial worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in State Auto Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 50,804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $800,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $880.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

