Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Citizens worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citizens by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Citizens by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Citizens, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a PE ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $64.14 million for the quarter.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

