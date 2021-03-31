Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.43% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

