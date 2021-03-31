Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 141,306 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $26.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec downgraded Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of $925.82 million and a PE ratio of -159.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth $524,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

