renBTC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.11 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for $59,228.71 or 0.99814397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $692.88 million and $5.11 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00062246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.00331527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00782407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029671 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 11,698 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars.

