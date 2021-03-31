renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.0537 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. renDOGE has a market cap of $165,547.45 and $19,803.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

