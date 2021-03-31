ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $111.95

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.95 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 110.75 ($1.45). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 137,984 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.17.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

