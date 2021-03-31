Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 46,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

