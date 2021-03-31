Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,624 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.46% of Replay Acquisition worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Replay Acquisition by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,655,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,483,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

In other Replay Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,000 in the last ninety days.

RPLA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,139. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.