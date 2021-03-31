REPO Market Cap Tops $3.06 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One REPO token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $144,092.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 613,893.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00062071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00266089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.48 or 0.00904476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00077060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00030952 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.