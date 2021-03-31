Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $99.47. 29,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,998. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

