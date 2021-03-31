Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Update

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NYSE:RSG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.35. 1,282,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.
