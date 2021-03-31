Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Update

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.35. 1,282,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

