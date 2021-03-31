Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.97 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $168.97 million and $2.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.08 or 0.00629859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.