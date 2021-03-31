Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 31st (ALFVY, AOZOY, BACHY, BAM, BEEM, CCRDF, CNO, GENSF, ILMN, JCI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 31st:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $390.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking services. The Company offers deposit services, loan services, bill services, settlement services, credit card, international, online banking, and other related services. Woori Financial Group Inc. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

