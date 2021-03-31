Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 89bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 89bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.24.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. 89bio has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 35.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 103.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 62.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 28.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

