Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

APTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.86 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $191.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

