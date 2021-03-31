Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 270,247 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.