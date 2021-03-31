Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 31st (ARX, BB, BLN, BNE, BNTX, BTE, CNR, CPG, EFN, FCC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 31st:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$11.30. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $104.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$147.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$0.65 to C$0.70.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was given a C$5.75 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $41.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) was given a C$5.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was given a C$16.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

