Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $450.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

