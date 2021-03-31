Research Analysts Set Expectations for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.51. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

