Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 31st (AAVMY, ADRZY, AEG, ATDRY, BDRFY, BHF, CBGPY, CP, DBOEY, DSDVY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 31st:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$515.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$490.00.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hologic’s rise in organic revenues in the fiscal 2021 first quarter amid the pandemic-led challenges is encouraging. Uptick in Diagnostic revenues, led by improvements in Molecular Diagnostics, buoys optimism. Robust demand for COVID-19-related products and ongoing recovery in other arms have enabled Hologic to provide a strong fiscal second-quarter outlook, instiling investors’ confidence. Recent buyouts and regulatory approvals bode well for Hologic. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging. Hologic’s earnings in the first quarter were better-than-expected and revenues in-line. Over the past six months, Hologic has outperformed its industry. Yet, possibility of a fall in Diagnostic revenues post the pandemic is worrying. Stiff competition and foreign exchange fluctuations persist. A weak solvency is also deterring.”

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a sector perform rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $6.70 target price on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY). Bryan, Garnier & Co issued a buy rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

