Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 31st (AB, ANGN, COK, CYAD, DARE, DXR, EHTH, FMTX, GBNH, GTBIF)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 31st:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $16.25 target price on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $47.25 price target on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. They currently have a $0.80 target price on the stock.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Moffett Nathanson.

