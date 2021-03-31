Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 31st (AB, ANGN, COK, CYAD, DARE, DXR, EHTH, FMTX, GBNH, GTBIF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 31st:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $16.25 target price on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $47.25 price target on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. They currently have a $0.80 target price on the stock.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Moffett Nathanson.

