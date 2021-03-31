Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 31st (AGF.B, AMP, APD, BB, CFRX, HBM, KGX, KPT, MGDPF, MX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 31st:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Get AGF Management Limited alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well-poised for top-line growth, given its robust AUM balance, diversified investment portfolio and business-restructuring initiatives (including the sale of the Auto & Home division, and the launch of banking and credit products through its federal savings bank). Further, given the solid balance sheet position, Ameriprise is expected to sustain efficient capital deployment activities. However persistent rise in expenses (owing to technology upgrades), significant outflows in the Asset Management (“AM”) segment and high dependence of the company's operations on the turbulent nature of the equity markets remain near-term woes for the company.”

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $297.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2021. Also, Air Products is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. It will also benefit from productivity actions. The acquisition of PBF Energy plants is also contributing to its results. However, it faces challenges from lower merchant volumes in the Americas. Lower demand due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are exerting pressure on volumes. Air Products also faces headwind from weakness in its packaged gas business in Europe. Its high debt level and stretched valuation are other concerns. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity to C$9.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$11.40 target price on the stock.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $4.00 to $3.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Notably, the company is set to be acquired by Australia-based Macquarie Group for $1.7 billion. Its focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is likely to lead to enhanced asset inflows. Further, its efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet position, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, a tough operating backdrop, rising outflows and changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products are expected to keep hurting revenues. Additionally, significant intangibles on balance sheet could adversely impact its earnings.”

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.