Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 31st (AXS, CFRX, CHKP, CP, EYEG, GE, LUV, MKSI, MX, PLXS)

Research Analysts' updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 31st:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio of AXIS Capital. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion. Shares have underperformed its industry in year-to-date period. Nevertheless, it continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value in forms of buybacks and dividends.”

WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). WBB Securities issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bank Financial currently has $515.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $490.00.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $10.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have outperformed the industry. In fourth-quarter 2020, its earnings met estimates. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in digital business, efforts to deleverage balance sheet and solid liquidity position. Moreover, its efforts are on track to reduce the exposure to the GE Capital business. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings per share of 15-25 cents. However, the market-related challenges persist for Aviation in the initial quarter of 2021, while weakness in equipment revenues might hurt the segment’s performance in the year. Also, any adverse impact of foreign currency fluctuations might be concerning. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been lowered for 2021 and 2022.”

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amid coronavirus-led suppressed air-travel demand, Southwest Airlines incurred adjusted net loss of $3.5 billion in 2020. Total revenues dropped 59.7% in the year with 63.1% decline in passenger revenues. Rising coronavirus cases further hurt travel demand in January. Additionally, the airline’s cash burn forecast for the first quarter of 2021 is bleak. Cash burn is expected to be $14 million per day in the first quarter, worse than $12 million in fourth-quarter 2020. However, cost-reduction efforts and modest fuel prices are partly offsetting the revenue declines. Southwest Airlines’ sound liquidity position is encouraging. Under the Payroll Support Program Extension agreement, the airline received $1.7 billion this year. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Southwest Airlines have outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $191.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind.”

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Higher expenses due to higher claims and operating costs continue to weigh on margin expansion of Reinsurance Group. It estimates elevated claim cost to continue in the first half of 2021. Unfavorable foreign exchange movements are concern. Lower return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, it steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings and capital generation. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period.”

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well poised to benefit from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Further, improving PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Moreover, increasing demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical is a positive. Also, the company is expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions. Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Nonetheless, weakness in enterprise markets due to sluggish IT spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remains a headwind, at least in the near term. Escalating expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain other concerns.”

