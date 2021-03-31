Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Okta (OKTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

3/19/2021 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/10/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $313.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $300.00.

2/23/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.50. 35,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,943. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

