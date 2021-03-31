Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Okta (OKTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):
- 3/19/2021 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 3/10/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $313.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $300.00.
- 3/1/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $313.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.50. 35,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,943. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.
