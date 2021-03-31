Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.45

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 2470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.27 million, a P/E ratio of -153.86 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

