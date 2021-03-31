Resources Connection (RGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $440.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.