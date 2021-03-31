Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 458,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 102,188 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value in the third quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 166,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,526. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $394.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

