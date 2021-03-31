Revain (REV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.37 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $5.37 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

