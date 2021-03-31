Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

