Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Down 3.3%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 9,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 369,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $602.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. Insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Revlon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

