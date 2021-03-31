REVV (REVV) Price Up 24.1% Over Last Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $158.99 million and $13.38 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00321340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.30 or 0.00812457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029895 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

