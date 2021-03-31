Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.