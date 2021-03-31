Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,380 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Quotient Technology worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after purchasing an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 473,735 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 402,318 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 138,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 730,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 169,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,502 shares of company stock worth $618,535. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.