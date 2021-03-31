Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 36,463 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

