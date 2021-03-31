Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,904 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Bristow Group worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bristow Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 350.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $762.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

